Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 3,929 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.16, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,788 shares of company stock worth $1,123,686. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

