Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 5,779 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.