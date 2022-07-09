Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 5,895 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $55.31.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

