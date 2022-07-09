Inspire Investing LLC Invests $235,000 in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,417 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of MDRX opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,553.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

