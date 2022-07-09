Inspire Investing LLC Invests $235,000 in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,818,000 after purchasing an additional 306,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 628,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 962,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 54,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 673,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 237.88 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,375.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

