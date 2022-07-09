Inspire Investing LLC Invests $235,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNO opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

In related news, Director David B. Foss purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

