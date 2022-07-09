Inspire Investing LLC Invests $235,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,748,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 187,699 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 375,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 43,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:DLX opened at $21.20 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $911.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

