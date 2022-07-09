Inspire Investing LLC Invests $235,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Donaldson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Donaldson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

