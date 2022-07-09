Inspire Investing LLC Invests $235,000 in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HI stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

