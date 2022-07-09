Inspire Investing LLC Invests $235,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.