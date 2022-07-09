Inspire Investing LLC Invests $235,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mercury General by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mercury General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Mercury General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE MCY opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.02%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

