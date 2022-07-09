Inspire Investing LLC Invests $235,000 in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $791.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.