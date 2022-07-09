Inspire Investing LLC Invests $236,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

