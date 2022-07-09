Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $3,631,311.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,842 shares of company stock worth $6,624,792. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

