Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,607,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $544,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,103,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 166,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 398,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

