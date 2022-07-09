Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

BFS opened at $47.74 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 1,250 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.18 per share, with a total value of $60,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

