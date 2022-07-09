Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,379,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,457,000 after purchasing an additional 276,279 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,314,000 after acquiring an additional 95,179 shares during the period.

ADC opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

