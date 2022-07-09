Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $50,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 625.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 197,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

ALE opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.71%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

