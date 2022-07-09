Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2,816.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

