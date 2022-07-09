Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.

Shares of FICO opened at $418.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.