Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,958,000 after buying an additional 248,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 160,434 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,189,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,316,000 after buying an additional 111,910 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

GBCI stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.