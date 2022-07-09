Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Matson by 5,981.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MATX opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 4.31%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,539,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,371. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.