Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WD-40 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in WD-40 by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $174.30 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.61.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

