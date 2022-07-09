Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,347 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,555 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,886 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

DKS stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,571.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $4,445,559. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.