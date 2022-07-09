Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in HealthStream by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in HealthStream by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

HSTM stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $672.57 million, a PE ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.39.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.