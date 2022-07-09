Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IDA opened at $104.98 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

