Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $9,598,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 393,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 253,687 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.75. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $335,806.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,539,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,156,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,408 shares of company stock worth $2,092,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.