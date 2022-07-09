Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brady by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at $17,218,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $45.19 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

