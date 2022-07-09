Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.12). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $971.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

