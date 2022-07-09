Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 14,883 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

