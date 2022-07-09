Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 5,135 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $43.70 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.