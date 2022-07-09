Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 5,832 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.67. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

