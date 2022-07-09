Inspire Investing LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,546 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.93 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

