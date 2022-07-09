Inspire Investing LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $914.72 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.37%.
About Graham (Get Rating)
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.
