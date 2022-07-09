Inspire Investing LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 847,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 649,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.50. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

