Inspire Investing LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,681,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.95 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

