Inspire Investing LLC Takes $235,000 Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ManTech International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

ManTech International stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.70. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

