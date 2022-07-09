Inspire Investing LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,830,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $3,654,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,979,000 after buying an additional 252,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

