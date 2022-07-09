Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

