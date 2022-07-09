Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

