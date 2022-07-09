Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NCR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.82 and a beta of 1.57.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

