Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Invesco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 567.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 978,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 831,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.21 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

