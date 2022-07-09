iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

BATS IYT opened at $215.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.01.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.