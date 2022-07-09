J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 1,885 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J2 Capital Management Inc decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

