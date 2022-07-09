Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $185.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.43. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

