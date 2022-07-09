Jane E. Kiernan Sells 1,750 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 1,750 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $109,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,889.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AXNX opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 374,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,653,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Axonics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,872,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 263,220 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.