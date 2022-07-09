Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,198,000 after acquiring an additional 217,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,102,000 after acquiring an additional 182,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,748 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of JEF opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

