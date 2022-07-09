Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 98,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

