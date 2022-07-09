JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $109.30 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

