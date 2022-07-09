JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $205,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.